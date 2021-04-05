Dr. Gregory Rowbatham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowbatham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Rowbatham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Rowbatham, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center, Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Rowbatham works at
Locations
-
1
Nephrology Associates - Nashville3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 670, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (629) 219-7586
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- One Health
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rowbatham?
Pleasant, and friendly. Managing my husband well. I've referred my brother
About Dr. Gregory Rowbatham, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1104818889
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rowbatham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rowbatham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rowbatham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rowbatham works at
Dr. Rowbatham has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Proteinuria and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowbatham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowbatham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowbatham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowbatham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowbatham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.