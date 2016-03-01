Dr. Gregory Rowan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Rowan, DPM
Overview
Dr. Gregory Rowan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from Samuel Merritt University and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.
Dr. Rowan works at
Locations
Salt Lake Clinic, Radiology389 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (385) 282-2205Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rowan is wonderful! He went through the options and let me decide. He fused the top bones of my foot together. My foot hasn't felt this good in 20 years! Thank you Dr Rowan!
About Dr. Gregory Rowan, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1376854067
Education & Certifications
- Intermountain Medical Center Podiatric Medicine and Surgery
- Samuel Merritt University
- Brigham Young University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rowan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rowan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rowan has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.