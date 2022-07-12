Dr. Gregory Rohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Rohn, MD
Dr. Gregory Rohn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX.
Locations
Otolaryngology Specialists of North Texas7515 Greenville Ave Ste 410, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 239-1641
Plano-frisco Office6300 W Parker Rd Ste G24, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 378-0633
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Rohn since I was an infant. He was recommended to my parents when they discovered early on I had hearing loss in both ears and sinus issues. He has done 5 surgeries on me since and probably another one in the near future. He is truly the best of the best when it comes to patient care.
About Dr. Gregory Rohn, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Rohn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rohn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rohn has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rohn speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Rohn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rohn.
