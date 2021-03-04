See All Otolaryngologists in Bloomfield Hills, MI
Dr. Gregory Roche, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (66)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregory Roche, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital.

Dr. Roche works at ROCHE GREGORY DO OFFICE in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Roche Gregory DO Office
    43494 Woodward Ave Ste 101, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 (248) 338-1110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Cosmetic Conditions
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Mar 04, 2021
    It takes courage to trust your eyes to someone. I had a lower blepharoplasty performed by Dr. Roche two weeks ago and I couldn't be more pleased. In the consultation, he took a great deal of time to address my questions outlining the procedure, the probable outcome, and the risks. I was confident in what I was hearing but, just to satisfy any nervous concerns, I spoke with Tracey, Dr. Roche's nurse for the last fifteen years. She graciously gave me her time and expertise and she allayed my fears. This is an office of experience, understanding, and compassion. Coincidentally, I had an appointment today with my family physician. She asked who did the procedure because my eyes looked good and that is not always the case. She said that the outcome does not always look natural. Needless to say, I am so very happy that I put my trust in Dr. Roche's capable hands once again.
    Gina P — Mar 04, 2021
    About Dr. Gregory Roche, DO

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1063436897
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Roche, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roche has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roche works at ROCHE GREGORY DO OFFICE in Bloomfield Hills, MI. View the full address on Dr. Roche’s profile.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Roche. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roche.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

