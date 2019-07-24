Overview

Dr. Gregory Robertson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Chatuge Regional Hospital, Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Union General Hospital.



Dr. Robertson works at Johns Creek Hospital in Duluth, GA with other offices in Hiawassee, GA and Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Aortic Valve Disease and Aortic Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.