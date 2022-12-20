See All Plastic Surgeons in Plano, TX
Dr. Gregory Roberts, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Gregory Roberts, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their fellowship with U Mo Hosps & Clins

Dr. Roberts works at Roberts Cosmetic Surgery Center in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Roberts Cosmetic Surgery Center
    5144 VILLAGE CREEK DR, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 608-0000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eyelid Disorders
Liposuction
Eyelid Disorders
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Gregory Roberts, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1760425722
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • U Mo Hosps & Clins
Fellowship
Internship
  • University Hospital and Clinics
Internship
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gregory Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Roberts works at Roberts Cosmetic Surgery Center in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Roberts’s profile.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

