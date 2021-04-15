Overview

Dr. Gregory Roberts, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center and Cumberland Medical Center.



Dr. Roberts works at Upper Cumberland Orthopedic Surgery in Cookeville, TN with other offices in Crossville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Bursitis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.