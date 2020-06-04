Overview

Dr. Gregory Riva, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hemet, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center.



Dr. Riva works at Jose Dimen, MD in Hemet, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.