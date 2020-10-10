Dr. Gregory Rinehart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rinehart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Rinehart, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Rinehart, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Plastic Surgery Center St Louis1001 S Kirkwood Rd Ste 160, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 984-0461
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
on time. cordial receptionist Nurse (Kelly) very helpful Dr. Rinehart did an excellent job
About Dr. Gregory Rinehart, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Rinehart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rinehart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rinehart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rinehart has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rinehart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rinehart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rinehart.
