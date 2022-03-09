See All Rheumatologists in Somerset, NJ
Dr. Gregory Rihacek, MD

Rheumatology
3.8 (32)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gregory Rihacek, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Rihacek works at Arthritis Care Medical Center in Somerset, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis Care Medical Center
    19 Clyde Rd Ste 101, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 568-0023

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)

Treatment frequency



Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Bone Density Scan
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Fibromyalgia
Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Psoriatic Arthritis
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spondylitis
Temporal Arteritis
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Adhesive Capsulitis
Amyloidosis
Arthritis of the Neck
Behçet's Disease
Bursitis
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
De Quervain's Disease
Dermatomyositis
Difficulty With Walking
Dry Eyes
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Familial Mediterranean Fever
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Malaise and Fatigue
Marfan Syndrome
Muscle Weakness
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Plantar Fasciitis
Polymyositis
Raynaud's Disease
Sarcoidosis
Steroid Injection
Systemic Sclerosis
Trigger Finger
Vasculitis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 09, 2022
    I saw Dr. Rihacek today. This is my 2nd visit. I have RA for 45 years so I have seen numerous doctors to help manage this disease. Dr. R. is calm, patient, answers EVERY question, understands patients dealing with conditions for decades. I love his office manners and the ease with which he speaks with you. Thank you, Dr. R., for listening, making suggestions and not rushing through the appt. C. Larkins, female
    Christine Larkins — Mar 09, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Rihacek, MD
    About Dr. Gregory Rihacek, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1114992773
    Education & Certifications

    • Cedars Sinai medical center
    • New Engl Deaconess Hosp
    • New Engl Deaconess Hosp
    • Rutgers Medical School
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Rihacek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rihacek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rihacek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rihacek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rihacek works at Arthritis Care Medical Center in Somerset, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Rihacek’s profile.

    Dr. Rihacek has seen patients for Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rihacek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Rihacek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rihacek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rihacek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rihacek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

