Dr. Gregory Ricca, MD
Dr. Gregory Ricca, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in JONESBORO, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic doctor! He gave me shots I barely even felt and also did my back surgery. Love him.
About Dr. Gregory Ricca, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Memorial Health Systems
- U Tn
- East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
- Kenyon College
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
