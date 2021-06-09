Overview

Dr. Gregory Ricca, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in JONESBORO, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ricca works at NEA Baptst Clincs Neurlgy/Nrsgy in JONESBORO, AR with other offices in Searcy, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Spondylolisthesis and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.