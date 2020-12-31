Dr. Rauscher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Rauscher, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Rauscher, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Rauscher works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Innovative Care Center20 Prospect Ave Ste 600, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 488-1036
-
2
Holy Name Medical Center718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 833-3000Monday10:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 3:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rauscher?
I am an occupational health nurse and have referred many horrid accident patients to Dr. Rauscher with astounding results. He is a total caring and compassionate professional, who treats patients with dignity and respect. When a NY group was reattaching a hand to a wrist, Dr. Rauscher was reattaching 5 fingers to a hand! Quite a bit more skill required and delivered! My daughter and I have both been personally blessed to use this skilled physician's services.
About Dr. Gregory Rauscher, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1346244159
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rauscher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rauscher works at
Dr. Rauscher has seen patients for Wound Repair and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rauscher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rauscher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rauscher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rauscher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rauscher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.