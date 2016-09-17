See All General Surgeons in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Gregory Pulawski, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Gregory Pulawski, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (13)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gregory Pulawski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Pulawski works at Family Medicine and Specialty Care Services - AHN, Indianapolis, IN in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Randolph Lopez, MD
Dr. Randolph Lopez, MD
4.8 (32)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Medicine and Specialty Care Services - AHN, Indianapolis, IN
    4880 Century Plaza Rd Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 293-4113
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:30pm
  2. 2
    Indianapolis Office
    7151 Marsh Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46278 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 536-8561
  3. 3
    Eagle Highlands Surgery Center
    6850 Parkdale Pl, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 580-6327

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • IU Health Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Abdominal Pain
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pulawski?

    Sep 17, 2016
    I had been dealing with some intermittent heartburn issues recently, that didn't seem to be getting any better by taking Nexium. My family doctor switched me to Protonix, while referring me to Dr. Pulawski for an upper GI. I wanted to be sure the heartburn wasn't the beginning of something worse. Fortunately, I had a clean procedure, with no abnormalities. Dr. P is very professional, caring and has a sense of humor, everything you would want. Recommend him and his staff very highly.
    Jeff P in Indianapolis, IN — Sep 17, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Pulawski, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gregory Pulawski, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pulawski to family and friends

    Dr. Pulawski's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pulawski

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gregory Pulawski, MD.

    About Dr. Gregory Pulawski, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477647600
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loyola U Med Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Pulawski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pulawski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pulawski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pulawski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pulawski works at Family Medicine and Specialty Care Services - AHN, Indianapolis, IN in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Pulawski’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pulawski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pulawski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pulawski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pulawski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gregory Pulawski, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.