Overview

Dr. Gregory Pulawski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Pulawski works at Family Medicine and Specialty Care Services - AHN, Indianapolis, IN in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.