Dr. Gregory Pulawski, MD
Dr. Gregory Pulawski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Family Medicine and Specialty Care Services - AHN, Indianapolis, IN4880 Century Plaza Rd Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Directions (317) 293-4113Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:30pm
Indianapolis Office7151 Marsh Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46278 Directions (317) 536-8561
Eagle Highlands Surgery Center6850 Parkdale Pl, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Directions (317) 580-6327
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I had been dealing with some intermittent heartburn issues recently, that didn't seem to be getting any better by taking Nexium. My family doctor switched me to Protonix, while referring me to Dr. Pulawski for an upper GI. I wanted to be sure the heartburn wasn't the beginning of something worse. Fortunately, I had a clean procedure, with no abnormalities. Dr. P is very professional, caring and has a sense of humor, everything you would want. Recommend him and his staff very highly.
About Dr. Gregory Pulawski, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Polish
Education & Certifications
- Loyola U Med Ctr
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
Dr. Pulawski speaks Polish.
