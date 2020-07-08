Overview

Dr. Gregory Puglisi, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine.



Dr. Puglisi works at Diamond Urological PC in Plainview, NY with other offices in Bay Shore, NY, Babylon, NY and Holbrook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Hives and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.