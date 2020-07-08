Dr. Puglisi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Puglisi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Puglisi, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine.
Dr. Puglisi works at
Locations
Mid Island Allergy Group1171 Old Country Rd Ste 5, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 938-7676Monday12:00pm - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday12:00pm - 4:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pm
Bay Shore Allergy Group649 W Montauk Hwy, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 669-6350
Mid Island Allergy Group500 W Main St Ste 216, Babylon, NY 11702 Directions (631) 669-6350Tuesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday12:00pm - 7:00pm
Mid Island Allergy Group900 Main St Ste 102, Holbrook, NY 11741 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was awful itchy and uncomfortable when I came in to the office. The front desk people were kind caring and welcoming. I was quickly brought to a room. Where dr. Puglisi came in within minutes. He was extremely knowledgeable and very compassionate. He had a hi tech touch screen he used to explain my condition in more detail. My medication was called in very quickly it was already ready for me when I got to Walgreens. Amazing experience with dr Puglisi and the entire office
About Dr. Gregory Puglisi, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1225161284
Education & Certifications
- George Washington School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puglisi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puglisi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puglisi has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Hives and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puglisi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Puglisi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puglisi.
