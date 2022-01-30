Dr. Gregory Przybylski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Przybylski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Przybylski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Przybylski, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Neurological Spine Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Przybylski works at
Locations
-
1
Hackensack Meridian Health Jfk Medical Center65 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 321-7010Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Przybylski?
Dr. Przybylski performed miracles on my neck and back. I suffered for decades with pain that other doctors failed to even diagnose properly or said that nothing could be done to help . Dr. Przybylski listened very carefully, ordered the right tests and diagnosed me precisely. He explained everything clearly including the risks/benefits of surgery. His surgery improved my quality of life greatly. He is kind and caring,and in my opinion-too humble. Thank you,Dr. Przybylski
About Dr. Gregory Przybylski, MD
- Neurological Spine Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1740280064
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh Med Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Przybylski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Przybylski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Przybylski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Przybylski works at
Dr. Przybylski speaks Polish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Przybylski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Przybylski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Przybylski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Przybylski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.