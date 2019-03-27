Dr. Gregory Proctor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Proctor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Proctor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Proctor, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center, The Medical Center of Aurora, Parker Adventist Hospital and Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Proctor works at
Locations
Colorado Kidney Care1411 S Potomac St Ste 200, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 963-0718Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- North Suburban Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Expert in kidney failure but above all expert in human & paitnet care.
About Dr. Gregory Proctor, MD
- Nephrology
- English, French
- 1447306063
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- Chicago Medical School
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Proctor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Proctor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.