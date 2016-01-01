Dr. Gregory Pritham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pritham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Pritham, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Pritham, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Barrett Hospital and Healthcare, Billings Clinic Broadwater, Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, Livingston Healthcare, Madison Valley Medical Center and Ruby Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Pritham works at
Locations
-
1
Bozeman Health915 Highland Blvd, Bozeman, MT 59715 Directions (406) 585-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Barrett Hospital and Healthcare
- Billings Clinic Broadwater
- Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital
- Livingston Healthcare
- Madison Valley Medical Center
- Ruby Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pritham?
About Dr. Gregory Pritham, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1730228735
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pritham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pritham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pritham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pritham works at
Dr. Pritham has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pritham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pritham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pritham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pritham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pritham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.