Dr. Gregory Poulter, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4 (28)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregory Poulter, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MCP Hahnemann School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.

Dr. Poulter works at OrthoIndy in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Greenwood, IN and Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoIndy and OrthoIndy Hospital
    8450 Northwest Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46278 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 802-2000
  2. 2
    OrthoIndy South
    1260 Innovation Pkwy Ste 100, Greenwood, IN 46143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 802-2424
  3. 3
    OrthoIndy at St.Vincent Carmel
    13450 N Meridian St Ste 355, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 802-2424

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Scoliosis
Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Scoliosis
Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Community Health Choice
    • CorVel
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation
    • Zurich

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 28, 2021
    Dr. Poulter is fantastic. He listens carefully, is not in a hurry to move on and e plains technical matters very clearly to a layman. I’ll behaving surgery with him.
    Don Graeter — Feb 28, 2021
    About Dr. Gregory Poulter, MD

    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740405273
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    • University of Michigan
    • MCP Hahnemann School of Medicine
    • TRINITY UNIVERSITY
    • Orthopedic Surgery
