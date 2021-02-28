Dr. Gregory Poulter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poulter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Poulter, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Poulter, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MCP Hahnemann School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Dr. Poulter works at
Locations
-
1
OrthoIndy and OrthoIndy Hospital8450 Northwest Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46278 Directions (317) 802-2000
-
2
OrthoIndy South1260 Innovation Pkwy Ste 100, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 802-2424
-
3
OrthoIndy at St.Vincent Carmel13450 N Meridian St Ste 355, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 802-2424
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Poulter is fantastic. He listens carefully, is not in a hurry to move on and e plains technical matters very clearly to a layman. I’ll behaving surgery with him.
About Dr. Gregory Poulter, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1740405273
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- University of Michigan
- MCP Hahnemann School of Medicine
- TRINITY UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
