Dr. Gregory Pontone, MD
Dr. Gregory Pontone, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Whitestone, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Cardiology1402 150th St, Whitestone, NY 11357 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
DR. PONTONE GIVES THE INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS NECESSARY TO KEEP MY CONDITION IN CHECK AND PROMOTE A HEALTHY LIFESTYLE TO ENSURE THE BEST OUTCOME. HE IS CONSTANTLY MONITORING MY CARDIAC EVENTS AND ADJUSTING MY MEDICATIONS ACCORDINGLY. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND HIS CARE SHOULD YOU NEED A CARDIOLOGIST.
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- North Shore University Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Pontone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pontone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pontone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pontone.
