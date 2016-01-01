Dr. Gregory Polar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gregory Polar, DO is a Dermatologist in Yonkers, NY. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Grassy Sprain35 E Grassy Sprain Rd Ste 507, Yonkers, NY 10710 Directions (646) 665-3635Monday7:30am - 7:30pmTuesday7:30am - 7:30pmWednesday7:30am - 7:30pmThursday7:30am - 7:30pmFriday7:30am - 1:30pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
- 2 3276 Westchester Ave Fl 2, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 715-4068
Southern Westchester Diabetes PC657 Yonkers Ave Ste 1, Yonkers, NY 10704 Directions (929) 277-2570Tuesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:30pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Dermatology
- English
- 1992948939
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Polar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Polar has seen patients for Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Polar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.