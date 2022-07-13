Dr. Gregory Pohl, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pohl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Pohl, DDS
Overview
Dr. Gregory Pohl, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Crescent Springs, KY.
Dr. Pohl works at
Locations
Buttermilk Family and Cosmetic Dentistry618 Buttermilk Pike # 201, Crescent Springs, KY 41017 Directions (859) 349-5585
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pohl?
Alicia and Dr. Pohl are fantastic! Friendly and knowledgeable making the dental experience the best it can be!!
About Dr. Gregory Pohl, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1427122548
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pohl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pohl accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pohl using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pohl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pohl works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Pohl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pohl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pohl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pohl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.