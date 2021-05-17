Dr. Gregory Plotnikoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plotnikoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Plotnikoff, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Plotnikoff, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN.
Dr. Plotnikoff works at
Locations
-
1
Minnesota Personalized Medicine1409 Willow St Ste 501, Minneapolis, MN 55403 Directions (612) 345-5029
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Plotnikoff?
Dr. P is revered by many of his colleagues several whom recommended I see him to solve the puzzle of my chronic medical issues. I had seen many different kinds of doctors with no improvement, no diagnosis. Dr. P does not consider "no diagnosis" a dead end but rather an invitation to dig deeper. His tools are his brain and the innovative trails he blazes to find out what is not working inside. He never says "we can't." Both he and his amazing staff are committed not just to help a patient feel better but to help them to feel whole.
About Dr. Gregory Plotnikoff, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1053578716
Education & Certifications
- Univ Minnesota
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Plotnikoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Plotnikoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plotnikoff works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Plotnikoff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plotnikoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plotnikoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plotnikoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.