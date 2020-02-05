See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Richmond, VA
Overview

Dr. Gregory Pleasants, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Med College Of Virginia / Virginia Commonwealth University.

Dr. Pleasants works at Gregory J. Pleasants, MD PLC in Richmond, VA with other offices in Tappahannock, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gregory J. Pleasants, MD PLC
    1805 Monument Ave Ste 309, Richmond, VA 23220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 355-0600
  2. 2
    Gregory Pleasants MD Plc
    5500 Monument Ave Ste B, Richmond, VA 23226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 355-0600
  3. 3
    Gregory Pleasants, MD PLC Tappahanock
    618 Hospital Rd Ste 104, Tappahannock, VA 22560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 355-0600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Gregory Pleasants, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265463863
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Eastern Virginia Med School
    Medical Education
    • Med College Of Virginia / Virginia Commonwealth University
    Undergraduate School
    • Virginia Commonwealth University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Pleasants, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pleasants is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pleasants has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pleasants has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Pleasants. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pleasants.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pleasants, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pleasants appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

