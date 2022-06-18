Dr. Gregory Pittman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pittman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Pittman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Pittman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.
Dr. Pittman works at
Locations
Utica Park Clinic - Hillcrest South8803 S 101st East Ave, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 294-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Hillcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He did my daughter's gall bladder removal a few years ago and now I need surgery for a hernia. Of course I chose him. He was amazing with her throughout the entire process and so far has been very helpful with me. Couldn't ask for more!
About Dr. Gregory Pittman, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Oklahoma
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pittman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pittman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pittman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pittman has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pittman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pittman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pittman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pittman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pittman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.