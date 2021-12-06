Overview

Dr. Gregory Pitaro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Pitaro works at CareMount Medical, P.C in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.