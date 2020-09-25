Overview

Dr. Gregory Pippin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with West Jefferson Medical Center.



Dr. Pippin works at New Orleans Sinus Center in Marrero, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Rhinoseptoplasty and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.