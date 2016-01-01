Overview

Dr. Gregory Pinnell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Mclaren Bay Region, MyMichigan Medical Center Gladwin and MyMichigan Medical Center Midland.



Dr. Pinnell works at Janes Street Academic Health Center in Saginaw, MI with other offices in Owosso, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.