Overview

Dr. Gregory Phillips, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Phillips works at Fort Worth Medical Specialists in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.