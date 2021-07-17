Dr. Gregory Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Phillips, MD
Dr. Gregory Phillips, MD is a Sports Medicine Pain Management Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Sports Medicine Pain Management, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center.
Dr. Phillips works at
NeuroSpine Institute74B Centennial Loop, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 686-3791
- Mercy Medical Center
- PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center
Dr Phillips listened to my whining, at my 1st visit. He was compassionate but most importantly , an excellent diagnostician!
- Integrated Pain Management
- University of Washington
- ROBERT PACKER HOSPITAL
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- University of Oregon
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.
