Dr. Gregory Pharo, DO
Overview
Dr. Gregory Pharo, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Chestnut Hill Hospital.
Locations
Stuart L. Trager M.d. PC301 S 8th St Ste 2C, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Directions (215) 925-0986
Wills Surgery Center Stadium Campus3340 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19145 Directions (215) 463-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Chestnut Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He was very compassionate and listened to my problems. I highly recommend him. Very competent when I received the injections. I wish there were more doctors like him.
About Dr. Gregory Pharo, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pharo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pharo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pharo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pharo has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pharo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pharo speaks French.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pharo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pharo.
