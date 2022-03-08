Overview

Dr. Gregory Pharo, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Chestnut Hill Hospital.



Dr. Pharo works at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center CAR in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.