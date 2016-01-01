Dr. Gregory Phan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Phan, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Phan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cupertino, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.
Dr. Phan works at
Locations
-
1
IQ Laser Vision20269 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA 95014 Directions (408) 296-0100Tuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phan?
About Dr. Gregory Phan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1841208352
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phan works at
Dr. Phan speaks Vietnamese.
Dr. Phan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.