Overview

Dr. Gregory Persichetti, DO is a Dermatologist in Glen Mills, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Persichetti works at The Premier Surgical Network in Glen Mills, PA with other offices in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Melanoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.