Dr. Gregory Persak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Persak works at The Center for Eye Care and Optical in West Islip, NY with other offices in Bay Shore, NY and Melville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Drusen and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.