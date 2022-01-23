Overview

Dr. Gregory Pearl, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas and Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Pearl works at Texas Vascular Associates in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Brachial Plexus Palsy, Thoracic Outlet Syndrome and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.