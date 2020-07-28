Dr. Gregory Pavich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pavich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Pavich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Pavich, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lehi, UT. They completed their residency with Keesler Air Force Base
Dr. Pavich works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alpine Pediatrics3000 N Triumph Blvd Ste 240, Lehi, UT 84043 Directions (435) 264-5841
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- American Fork Hospital
- Orem Community Hospital
- Primary Children's Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pavich?
Both of our kids go to him and he is very knowledgable with also making the kids feel comfortable. His nursing staff is top notch as well.
About Dr. Gregory Pavich, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1053359216
Education & Certifications
- Keesler Air Force Base
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pavich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pavich accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pavich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pavich works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pavich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pavich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pavich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pavich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.