Dr. Gregory Patton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Patton, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Patton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi.
Dr. Patton works at
Locations
-
1
Oxford Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates, P.A.1204 Medical Park Dr, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (662) 236-5717Monday8:45am - 4:15pmTuesday8:45am - 4:15pmWednesday8:45am - 4:15pmThursday8:45am - 4:15pmFriday8:45am - 4:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patton?
Dr, Patton was with me during a very scary time in my pregnancy. He ended up having to perform a D&C, and the entire time before and after the procedure he checked on me. He was very comforting, polite, and sensitive to the matter. I will definitely use him again on my next pregnancy.
About Dr. Gregory Patton, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1184612996
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patton works at
Dr. Patton has seen patients for Yeast Infections and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Patton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.