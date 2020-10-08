See All Plastic Surgeons in Kingsport, TN
Dr. Gregory Pastrick, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregory Pastrick, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Pastrick works at Plastic Sgy Ctr East Tennesee in Kingsport, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dba the Plastic Surgery Center of East Tennessee
    Dba the Plastic Surgery Center of East Tennessee
1 Sheridan Sq Ste 200, Kingsport, TN 37660
(423) 392-4884
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 08, 2020
    I'm very pleased with my results. Dr. Pastrick is a very skilled surgeon. Dr. Pastrick has a nice team that works with him, his office is very clean and comfortable.
    — Oct 08, 2020
    About Dr. Gregory Pastrick, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073577318
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Pastrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pastrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pastrick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pastrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pastrick works at Plastic Sgy Ctr East Tennesee in Kingsport, TN. View the full address on Dr. Pastrick’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Pastrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pastrick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pastrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pastrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

