Dr. Gregory Parr, MD

Urology
3.4 (18)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregory Parr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach, Adventhealth Palm Coast and Halifax Health Medical Center.

Dr. Parr works at Florida Urology Center in Ormond Beach, FL with other offices in Palm Coast, FL and Port Orange, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Urology Center
    300 Clyde Morris Blvd Ste C, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 673-5100
  2. 2
    Florida Urology Center
    19 Old Kings Rd N Ste C103, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 445-8533
  3. 3
    Florida Urology Center PA
    790 Dunlawton Ave Ste H, Port Orange, FL 32127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 322-8880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
  • Adventhealth Palm Coast
  • Halifax Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 01, 2021
    I have been going to Dr. Parr for at least 10 years and find him excellent though I do see his PA each routine visit. He explains everything well and also will send you to extremely qualified surgeons/radiologists should the need arise. I would highly recommend.
    Susan B weise — Nov 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Parr, MD
    About Dr. Gregory Parr, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194765495
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Kentucky
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Emery U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Parr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parr has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Parr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

