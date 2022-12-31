Dr. Gregory Parkhurst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parkhurst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Parkhurst, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Parkhurst, MD is a Cornea & Refractive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cornea & Refractive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University|Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Parkhurst works at
Locations
Parkhurst Nuvision9725 Datapoint Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 851-9587
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve talked myself out of LASIK for years. Always came up with an excuse. Now I’m just upset with myself for not doing it sooner. The moment you walk into the building you are greeted with a smile and put at ease. Everyone is kind and very informative. My experience has been amazing and I would tell anyone to “Go, go now! Don’t wait!”
About Dr. Gregory Parkhurst, MD
- Cornea & Refractive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cornea and Refractive Surgery
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Northwestern University|Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
- Hillsdale College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parkhurst has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parkhurst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parkhurst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parkhurst speaks Spanish.
115 patients have reviewed Dr. Parkhurst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parkhurst.
