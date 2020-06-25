Dr. Gregory Paniccia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paniccia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Paniccia, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Paniccia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in National City, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Paniccia works at
Locations
South Bay Psychiatry A Professional Corp.1908 Sweetwater Rd, National City, CA 91950 Directions (619) 593-1538
Pacific Health Systems L.p.610 Euclid Ave Ste 200, National City, CA 91950 Directions (619) 267-9257
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Dr. Paniccia is a very caring physician who really empathize with the patient
About Dr. Gregory Paniccia, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1518022920
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Paniccia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paniccia accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paniccia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paniccia works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Paniccia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paniccia.
