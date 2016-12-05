Dr. Gregory O'Shanick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Shanick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory O'Shanick, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory O'Shanick, MD is a Brain Injury Medicine Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They completed their fellowship with Duke University Med Coll
Dr. O'Shanick works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Neurorehabilitation Services7401 Beaufont Springs Dr Ste 205, North Chesterfield, VA 23225 Directions (804) 272-0114
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Shanick?
Dr. O'Shanick, as well as his entire staff, are extremely knowledgeable and caring. Dr. O'Shanick will go to any length to diagnose accurately and ensure treatment improves your condition. My entire family would highly recommend him to anyone as they have seen my tremendous improvement.
About Dr. Gregory O'Shanick, MD
- Brain Injury Medicine
- English
- 1982832960
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Coll
- Ohio State University
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Shanick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Shanick accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Shanick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Shanick works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Shanick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Shanick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Shanick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Shanick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.