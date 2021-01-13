Dr. Gregory Osetinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osetinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Osetinsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Osetinsky, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Baptist Health Richmond.
Dr. Osetinsky works at
Locations
Central Kentucky Ear Nose & Throat Psc1720 Nicholasville Rd Ste 500, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 624-3615
Allergy Solutions of Kentucky LLC230 Fountain Ct Ste 230, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 977-5335
Central Kentucky Ear Nose & Throat Richmond1012 Ival James Blvd Ste B, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions (859) 624-3615
Marisol Clark, MD200 Bevins Ln Ste A, Georgetown, KY 40324 Directions (502) 863-9007
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Baptist Health Richmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
When I was diagnosed with Parotid/Lymph gland cancer in February 2020, Dr. Osetinsky was the surgeon recommended by others, as well as by the surgeon who had discovered the stage IV cancer. Even though he was not in my insurance network, I visited him anyway because of the recommendations. During and after the visit I and my wife felt assured that we were in good hands with Dr. Osetinsky and we gave him the go ahead for the surgery. Our opinion of him and his staff is positive and is the same after nearly a year since my surgery and follow up visits. Even the virtual visit was a pleasure. Thank you, Dr. O!
About Dr. Gregory Osetinsky, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1871678151
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osetinsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osetinsky accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osetinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osetinsky works at
Dr. Osetinsky has seen patients for Ear Ache, Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osetinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Osetinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osetinsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osetinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osetinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.