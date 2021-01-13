See All Otolaryngologists in Lexington, KY
Dr. Gregory Osetinsky, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregory Osetinsky, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Baptist Health Richmond.

Dr. Osetinsky works at Kentucky Ear Nose & Throat in Lexington, KY with other offices in Richmond, KY and Georgetown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Central Kentucky Ear Nose & Throat Psc
    1720 Nicholasville Rd Ste 500, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 624-3615
    Allergy Solutions of Kentucky LLC
    230 Fountain Ct Ste 230, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 977-5335
    Central Kentucky Ear Nose & Throat Richmond
    1012 Ival James Blvd Ste B, Richmond, KY 40475 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 624-3615
    Marisol Clark, MD
    200 Bevins Ln Ste A, Georgetown, KY 40324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 863-9007

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington
  • Baptist Health Richmond

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ear Ache
Vertigo
Dizziness
Ear Ache
Vertigo
Dizziness

Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jan 13, 2021
    When I was diagnosed with Parotid/Lymph gland cancer in February 2020, Dr. Osetinsky was the surgeon recommended by others, as well as by the surgeon who had discovered the stage IV cancer. Even though he was not in my insurance network, I visited him anyway because of the recommendations. During and after the visit I and my wife felt assured that we were in good hands with Dr. Osetinsky and we gave him the go ahead for the surgery. Our opinion of him and his staff is positive and is the same after nearly a year since my surgery and follow up visits. Even the virtual visit was a pleasure. Thank you, Dr. O!
    Ralph L Arvin — Jan 13, 2021
    About Dr. Gregory Osetinsky, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1871678151
    Education & Certifications

    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Osetinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osetinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Osetinsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Osetinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Osetinsky has seen patients for Ear Ache, Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osetinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Osetinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osetinsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osetinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osetinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

