Dr. Gregory Ortega, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Ortega, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Deland, FL. They graduated from University of Pedro Urena Santo Domingo Dominican Republic and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center, AdventHealth DeLand and Adventhealth Fish Memorial.
Locations
Volusia County1070 N Stone St Ste C, Deland, FL 32720 Directions (386) 251-7808Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Seminole County2100 W 1st St, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (407) 501-6647Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mid-florida Hematology & Oncology Centers PA2776 Enterprise Rd Ste 100, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 260-5835Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
- AdventHealth DeLand
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Dental Network of America
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Superior HealthPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Ortega for at least six years. He has seen me through treatment for lung cancer. One of the most caring physicians I know.
About Dr. Gregory Ortega, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1720037989
Education & Certifications
- Mt. Sinai Hospital
- University of Pedro Urena Santo Domingo Dominican Republic
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ortega has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ortega accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ortega has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ortega on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ortega speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortega. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortega.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.