Dr. Gregory Oleyourryk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Oleyourryk, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital, Strong Memorial Hospital and Unity Hospital.
Dr. Oleyourryk works at
Locations
1
Center for Urology2615 Culver Rd Ste 100, Rochester, NY 14609 Directions (585) 227-4000
2
Center For Urology2420 RIDGEWAY AVE, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 227-4000
3
Rochester General Hospital1425 Portland Ave, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 922-3122
4
Unity Hospital1555 Long Pond Rd, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 723-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. O, for many years. He is personable and professional, I am very happy with him and his staff in the Brockport office.
About Dr. Gregory Oleyourryk, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1811912959
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
