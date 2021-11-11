Dr. Olds has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Olds, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Olds, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.
Dr. Olds works at
Locations
-
1
Galen Digestive Health2200 E 3rd St Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 643-2500Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosed
-
2
Galen Gastroenterology1651 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 102, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 308-0390
-
3
Galen North Pediatrics1039 Executive Dr Ste 101, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 874-0125
-
4
Galen Medical Group-north4980 Alpha Ln, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 870-2450
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Olds?
Dr Olds was attentive, personable and prompt for my upper and lower procedure. The Galen East staff was kind, respectful and honestly I couldn’t ask for better customer service. Surprising , considering it was a medical procedure.
About Dr. Gregory Olds, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1972671428
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olds accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olds works at
Dr. Olds has seen patients for Gastritis, Duodenal Polypectomy and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Olds. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olds.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.