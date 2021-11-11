See All Gastroenterologists in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Gregory Olds, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (19)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gregory Olds, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.

Dr. Olds works at Lifestyle Medicine at Galen in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Hixson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Duodenal Polypectomy and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Galen Digestive Health
    2200 E 3rd St Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 643-2500
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Galen Gastroenterology
    1651 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 102, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 308-0390
  3. 3
    Galen North Pediatrics
    1039 Executive Dr Ste 101, Hixson, TN 37343 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 874-0125
  4. 4
    Galen Medical Group-north
    4980 Alpha Ln, Hixson, TN 37343 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 870-2450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
  • Parkridge Medical Center

Gastritis
Duodenal Polypectomy
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastritis
Duodenal Polypectomy
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Gastritis
Duodenal Polypectomy
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Barrett's Esophagus
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Esophagitis
Gallstones
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Pancreatitis
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Duodenitis
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Reflux Esophagitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bile Duct Procedure
Cirrhosis
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Duodenal Ulcer
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography)
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Food Allergy
Gallbladder Scan
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroparesis
Heartburn
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Intestinal Obstruction
Liver Function Test
Malnutrition
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
pH Probe
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy
Ulcerative Colitis
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
All Types of Food Poisoning
Biliary Drainage
Celiac Disease
Dehydration
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Dysentery
Enteritis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Diverticulum
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Food Poisoning
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis C
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Ischemic Colitis
Lactose Intolerance
Liver Biopsy
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Manometry
Megacolon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Peptic Ulcer
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Stomal Ulcer
Transendoscopic Stent Placement
Viral Hepatitis
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 11, 2021
    Dr Olds was attentive, personable and prompt for my upper and lower procedure. The Galen East staff was kind, respectful and honestly I couldn’t ask for better customer service. Surprising , considering it was a medical procedure.
    Elizabeth Kouvarakis — Nov 11, 2021
    About Dr. Gregory Olds, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972671428
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

