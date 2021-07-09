See All Urologists in Livonia, MI
Dr. Gregory Oldford, MD

Urology
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gregory Oldford, MD is an Urology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital.

Dr. Oldford works at Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C. in Livonia, MI with other offices in West Bloomfield, MI and Commerce Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.
    14800 Farmington Rd, Livonia, MI 48154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 261-7401
  2. 2
    Michigan Institute of Urology PC
    2300 Haggerty Rd Ste 2000, West Bloomfield, MI 48323 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 387-2733
  3. 3
    Michigan Institute of Urology
    1 William Carls Dr Ste 210, Commerce Township, MI 48382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 387-2733

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Treatment frequency



Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Electrical Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Diagnosis and Management Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Scrotal Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicle Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urethral Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gregory Oldford, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376508762
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Detroit Medical Center-Wayne State University
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Western Michigan University
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Oldford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oldford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oldford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oldford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oldford has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oldford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Oldford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oldford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oldford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oldford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

