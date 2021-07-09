Overview

Dr. Gregory Oldford, MD is an Urology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital.



Dr. Oldford works at Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C. in Livonia, MI with other offices in West Bloomfield, MI and Commerce Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.