Dr. Gregory Oetting, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Oetting, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital, Piedmont Augusta and Wills Memorial Hospital.
Locations
University Neuroscience - Augusta Back840 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA 30907 Directions (706) 722-6957
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
- Piedmont Augusta
- Wills Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a wonderful visit. He was very thorough and I feel very comfortable with his decisions for my further treatment.
About Dr. Gregory Oetting, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oetting has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oetting accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oetting has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oetting has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oetting on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Oetting. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oetting.
