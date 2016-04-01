Dr. Nowak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Nowak, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gregory Nowak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They graduated from ACADEMIC CENTER FOR DENTISTRY AT AMSTERDAM and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, Mercy Harvard Hospital, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, Osf Saint Paul Medical Center and Rochelle Community Hospital.
Javon Bea Hospital8201 E Riverside Blvd, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (815) 971-2200
Javon Bea Hospital-rockton2400 N Rockton Ave, Rockford, IL 61103 Directions (815) 971-6272Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Spiros K. Analitis M.d.p.c.2350 N Rockton Ave, Rockford, IL 61103 Directions (815) 971-2200
Mercyhealth Urgent Care Roscoe5000 PRAIRIE ROSE DR, Roscoe, IL 61073 Directions (815) 971-2000
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- Mercy Harvard Hospital
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- Osf Saint Paul Medical Center
- Rochelle Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
He has been my Dr. since 2009. Very happy with him.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1376516625
- ACADEMIC CENTER FOR DENTISTRY AT AMSTERDAM
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Nowak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nowak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nowak has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nowak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nowak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nowak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nowak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.