Overview

Dr. Gregory Northrop, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Methodist Hospital of Southern California and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Northrop works at Risser Orthopaedic Group in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.