Dr. Gregory Niemer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Niemer, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.
Dr. Niemer works at
Locations
Articularis Healthcare Group Inc2001 2nd Ave Ste 201, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions (843) 932-2095
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One of the kindest and most thorough doctors I’ve ever had. He did not seem rushed and answered all my questions. He also explained all that was causing my joint and muscle pain.
About Dr. Gregory Niemer, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niemer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niemer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.