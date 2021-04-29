Overview

Dr. Gregory Niemer, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.



Dr. Niemer works at Low Country Rheumatology in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.